Chancery Won't Delay Review Of Ionis Pharma Pay Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (September 13, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shareholder has lost his bid to delay the Delaware Chancery Court's consideration of a proposed settlement that would resolve derivative claims lodged in litigation over alleged excessive compensation for company directors. In an order entered on Monday, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will rejected investor Robert S. Cohen's attempt to adjourn a hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 for the court to consider a settlement and $475,000 attorney fee bid by settling shareholder Leo Shumacher, who is represented by Cooch & Taylor PA and Newman Ferrara LLP. Cohen, represented by Rigrodsky Law PA and Moore Kuehn PLLC, and Shumacher...

