Hemisphere Media Investor Seeks Records In 'Unfair' Deal

By David Minsky (September 13, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in Florida-based Hemisphere Media Group Inc. filed a suit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to inspect financial records to investigate possible wrongdoing and breach of duty stemming from a deal between board members and financial advisers to lower stock prices in a bid to take the company private. The suit was filed by stockholder Carmel Spamer on Monday after Hemisphere board members and Searchlight Capital Partners LP, the company's largest shareholder, inked a deal earlier in the year to sell the company's public minority interest for an "unfair" price of $7 per share, according to records. Spamer filed her...

