Gateley Sees Consulting Demand Spur Revenues To £137M

By Ashish Sareen (September 13, 2022, 12:34 PM BST) -- Legal and professional services group Gateley PLC said in its audited preliminary financial results on Tuesday that it has enjoyed 13% growth in revenue across the business, fueled by a large increase in demand from clients for consultancy services. Revenue for the financial year that ended April 30 rose to £137.2 million ($160.8 million), compared with £121.4 million for the corresponding period a year earlier, the publicly listed U.K. company said. Gateley also reported a double-digit rise in pre-tax profits for the group, which grew more than 10% from £16.3 million to £18 million. "We have delivered another set of strong...

