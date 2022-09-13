Compliance Lessons From Sephora CCPA Settlement

By James Koenig, Robyn Lin and Sadia Mirza (September 13, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- With the notice and cure set to expire Jan. 1, 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta provided a glimpse of what to expect with the first settlement of alleged violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act. The state's attorney general recently announced the $1.2 million settlement with beauty retailer Sephora Inc. That same day, the California Attorney General's Office also updated its "CCPA Enforcement Case Examples," which provide illustrative examples of situations in which companies were sent a notice of alleged noncompliance and the steps taken by each company. These enforcement cases targeted companies in a variety of industries, including health care services, medical...

