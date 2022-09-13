DC Circ. Questions If Delay On Airline Seat Rule Caused Harm

By Kelly Lienhard (September 12, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday pressed an airline consumer nonprofit to prove it suffered an indisputable injury after the Federal Aviation Administration failed to mandate a minimum seat size for airplanes by a congressional deadline. U.S. District Judge David Tatel directed the Flyers Rights Education Fund's counsel, Michael Kirkpatrick, to focus on defending the group's claim of a clear right to relief based only on the directions from Congress, without considering the effort to draft a rule on seat dimensions. "All we have to go on in terms of the mandamus question here are the words of the statute ... At this stage,...

