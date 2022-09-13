Retired SC Federal Judge Joins Saxton & Stump In Charleston

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 13, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT) -- Saxton & Stump LLC has hired a retired South Carolina federal judge for its Charleston office, the firm announced Monday. Margaret B. Seymour, who was the first Black district court judge in South Carolina, is joining Saxton & Stump as a mediator and arbitrator, the firm said in a statement. Seymour will lend a hand to the firm's commercial litigation, Title IX, and labor and employment groups. The Pennsylvania-based firm opened its first out-of-state office in Charleston in June last year, and the office has been growing steadily, the firm said. Seymour, who retired at the end of August, said in...

