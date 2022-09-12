Ex-Exec Seeks Revival of Firing Suit Over Pro-Trump Tweet

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 12, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A former human resources vice president at a senior care facility who was fired for sending a pro-Trump tweet her employer considered racially charged has asked the Third Circuit to reinstate her age and sex discrimination claims against her former company. Kathleen Jungclaus told the Third Circuit in a brief filed Monday that the lower court was wrong to grant summary judgment in favor of her former employer, Waverly Heights Ltd., arguing the district judge failed to examine an alleged double standard that allowed male employees to get away with sending offensive material over the company system while Jungclaus was fired...

