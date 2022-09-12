SEC Fines VC Advisers Over Undisclosed Interfund Loans

By Jessica Corso (September 12, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a deal Monday with a pair of investment advisers accused of transferring $4.4 million in loans between the venture capital funds they advised on unfavorable terms and without investors' knowledge. The SEC claims that SparkLabs Management LLC, SparkLabs Global Ventures Management LLC and co-founder Bernard Moon used their positions overseeing certain venture capital funds to make over 50 loans on those funds' behalf. That money was then allegedly used to finance other SparkLabs funds' investment strategies, according to the SEC. Both SparkLabs entities and Moon settled the allegations Monday — the same day they were...

