Ga. Tax Preparer Must Pay $100K For Fraud, Tax Court Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (September 12, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Georgia tax preparation business must pay a $100,000 fraud penalty for underreporting her income, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Monday, saying she was too knowledgeable about taxes to have made a simple mistake. Lakeisha Degourville, who also owned a hair salon and co-owned a restaurant with her husband, failed to report $430,000 in income from the three businesses for 2012, leading to a tax deficiency of more than $139,000, the court said. Degourville also lied about her address to improperly claim the earned income tax credit for that year, leading her to claim a $2,000 refund, the...

