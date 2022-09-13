Hogan Lovells Adds Former Veteran Federal Prosecutor In NY

By Andrea Keckley (September 13, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells announced Monday that a former prosecutor from the Southern District of New York has joined the firm as a partner in its investigations, white collar and fraud practice. Kristy Greenberg, who has spent more than a decade with the SDNY and was most recently deputy chief of the Criminal Division, has also joined Hogan Lovells' financial industry and insurance sector. "At this point in my career, I'm really ready for a new challenge and excited to be able to leverage my experience as a federal prosecutor in now assisting clients in private practice with their legal issues," Greenberg told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS