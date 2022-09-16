DC Circ. Sees History As Hurdle In Diversity Visa Fight

By Katie Buehler (September 16, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Friday warned thousands of diversity visa applicants they are fighting against a century of statutory interpretation in claiming the government was required to process their applications despite a pandemic-related immigration ban, noting courts have long held an immigrant's ability to enter the country affects their visa prospects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS