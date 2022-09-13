Ex-US Ambassador To Zimbabwe Joins Taft Stettinius

By Jack Rodgers (September 13, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The former U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe under President Bill Clinton has left his most recent role in private practice to join Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, the firm has announced. Tom McDonald joins Taft Stettinius' Public Affairs Strategy Group as a partner, and will continue his work advising corporate CEOs and chief legal offices on government programs and other federal regulations, the firm said on Monday. He also will work in the firm's commercial litigation group, according to a release. His first day was Sept. 1, the firm said. Lacy M. Johnson, the firm's D.C. partner-in-charge, said in a statement that...

