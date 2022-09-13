Texas Woman Threatened To Kill Mar-A-Lago Judge, Feds Say

By Hailey Konnath (September 12, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly made death threats to the Florida federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's lawsuit over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to case docket entries made Monday in federal court in the Lone Star State. Tiffani Shea Gish was arrested last week in Houston, according to the case docket. Prosecutors say she left threatening voicemails for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, including telling the judge to "sit on an electric chair a couple times over" and to disarm "live nukes off your coffee table." Gish later admitted during an interview...

