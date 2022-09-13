Hunton Adds M&A Partner To Houston Office From DLA Piper

By Lynn LaRowe (September 13, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has bolstered its corporate transactions practice with a partner who joined from DLA Piper in Houston. J.A. Glaccum was a partner with DLA Piper for nearly four years and served as counsel in the D.C. metro area office of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP for more than 15 years before that, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm announced Glaccum's arrival on Monday. "J.A. is a highly regarded M&A practitioner who has advised an impressive and diverse list of clients over the past two decades, including many which are prominent in the renewables, power and...

