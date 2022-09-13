Del. Justices Reverse NJ Plant Cleanup Cost Order

By Jeff Montgomery (September 12, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court reversed on Monday a lower court ruling that said the buyers of a polluted chemical plant site in Linden, New Jersey, were responsible for off-site contamination despite what the justices said was a clear liability exclusion. Writing for a three-member panel of the court, Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. found in an opinion that Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis erred when he found that a $3.2 billion, multi-site stock purchase agreement left a fleet of trusts responsible for pollution originating at a former GAF Chemicals Corp. site in Linden, New Jersey. International Specialty Products, whose stock was...

