Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro's Additional Discovery Bid Denied

By Katie Buehler (September 12, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Monday that former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro fell "well short" of proving he needs additional discovery to defend himself against criminal contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied Navarro's motion to compel additional discovery in a 13-page order, finding the former aide had failed to provide sufficient evidence of alleged selective or disparate treatment, undue political influence or misconduct during the grand jury process that would warrant the requested discovery. Navarro, who spearheaded former President...

