EU Sets Out Liability Limits For Central Banks

By Alex Baldwin (September 13, 2022, 8:56 PM BST) -- A top European court ruled Tuesday that central banks can in theory be liable if they cancel financial instruments to keep systemically-key lenders solvent, but set limits on the circumstances on when and how they can be required to pay up. The European Court of Justice clarified the limits on the extent to which central banks can be forced to compensate investors holding financial instruments that are canceled in the name of helping to keep troubled banks afloat. While in broad strokes European Union law doesn't fully block central banks from having to pay out in that situation, the court cautioned...

