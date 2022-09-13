Gold Mine Ordered To Pay $500K For Polluting River In Colo.

By Daniel Ducassi (September 13, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ordered a company that runs a gold mine in the state to pay $500,000 in penalties for violations of the federal Clean Water Act after environmentalists sued the company in 2019, claiming it was illegally polluting a river that flows through the state capital and eventually feeds into the Missouri River. After a bench trial in April, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez ruled on Monday that High Mountain Mining Co. had violated the CWA by polluting the Middle Fork of the South Platte River in Colorado through nearby settling ponds that leaked pollutants into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS