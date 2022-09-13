Cuba-Owned Co. Says It's Immune From Exxon Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 13, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A state-owned company in Cuba is contending that Exxon Mobil Corp. cannot sue over its use of gas stations the Fidel Castro regime seized from Exxon's predecessor, claiming sovereign immunity and setting up arguments in the companies' jurisdictional fight before the D.C. Circuit Court. Responding to Exxon's cross-appeal of a mixed lower court decision that had kept Exxon's case alive but dismissed many of Exxon's arguments, Corporación CIMEX SA argued in a Monday briefing that the district court judge correctly ruled Exxon had not established the requisite ownership over the properties in Cuba it is seeking compensation for, which include more than...

