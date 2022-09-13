KKR-Led Group Won't Upgrade AU$20B Ramsay Health Bid

By Al Barbarino (September 13, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Ramsay Health Care said Tuesday that a KKR-led consortium declined to sweeten its 20 billion Australian dollars offer to purchase the Australian hospital group, leading to a more than 10% dip in Ramsay's stock price as the deal all but crumbled. The KKR-led group told Ramsay it won't change its revised August acquisition proposal in light of the health care group's fiscal year 2022 financial results, which the consortium said implied the existence of "meaningful downward pressure" on the company's value, according to a statement from Ramsay on Tuesday. The KKR-led group submitted its original AU$20 billion offer in April — which at...

