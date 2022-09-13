Ex-Mayer Brown Partner To Co-Lead Weil's White Collar Group

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 13, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has added a partner from Mayer Brown to join as co-head of the firm's global white collar defense, regulatory and investigations practice. Daniel L. Stein spent almost six years as a partner at Mayer Brown after serving as chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He'll lead Weil Gotshal's white collar practice in New York, the firm announced Tuesday. Stein said in a statement that he's happy to join Weil Gotshal's "world-class team of litigators." "I look forward to helping Weil's sophisticated global clients successfully navigate...

