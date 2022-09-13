Greenberg Traurig-Led Avance Nabs $1.1B For Inaugural Fund

By Renee Hickman (September 13, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig-repped Avance Investment Management announced Tuesday it has closed its inaugural fund with over $1.1 billion in commitments, more than doubling its target. The Miami and New York-based private equity firm said in its statement that the fund, dubbed Avance Investment Partners LP, had significantly exceeded its target of $500 million. The fund is invested in by institutional investors including pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and funds of funds, as well as industry executives and the general partner. "This is an exciting milestone for our firm, and we are grateful for the tremendous support from our limited partners, consultants and...

