UK IT Firm CTS Acquires Tech Consultancy Tiger Eye

By Matt Perez (September 13, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- CTS, a U.K.-based supplier of cloud and managed information technologies for law firms, acquired legal tech consulting firm Tiger Eye, CTS' investor Tenzing announced Tuesday. Tiger Eye delivers solutions and services related to the iManage document managing system used by most U.K. law firms. Following the acquisition, the entity will operate independently under the CTS umbrella, with senior management remaining in place. "Since we launched in 2005, collaboration and teamwork have been at the heart of Tiger Eye," Dave Wilson, managing director at Tiger Eye, said in the announcement Tuesday. "We're confident that, in CTS, we have found a business that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS