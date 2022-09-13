AI Patent Survives PTAB Review After Getting Axed In WDTX

By Britain Eakin (September 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A split Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel has determined that Intel Corp. failed to show that six claims it challenged in a Health Discovery Corp. patent on using machine learning to identify genes underlying certain medical conditions are invalid. The split panel held in a 2-1 decision handed down Monday that the claims were not invalid as obvious. The board's decision comes around nine months after U.S. District Judge Alan Albright held that the patent, along with three others, were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice v. CLS Bank, which held that abstract ideas aren't patentable....

