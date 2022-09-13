Listing Magazine Wants Vt. High Court Input On Zillow Claims

By Isaac Monterose (September 13, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A home listing magazine is urging Vermont's federal court to certify a question to the state's high court that would determine whether the magazine must be a consumer under a state law to bring a suit against Zillow Inc. for unfair and deceptive competition. In a Tuesday motion, Picket Fence Preview Inc. told U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss that it need not be a consumer under the Vermont Consumer Protection Act for its suit since the state's legislature amended the act in 2011 to say that it is supposed to challenge "anti-competitive practices." The motion also noted that lawmakers added an...

