Justice Minister's Talks With Criminal Attys Group Postponed

By Ashish Sareen (September 13, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- The Criminal Bar Association said Tuesday that planned talks with the new British justice secretary about a dispute over the pay criminal barristers get for legal aid work have been postponed until after the national mourning period for the queen's death has ended. Kirsty Brimelow KC, the chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said her meeting with Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis — which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday — will now take place next Tuesday instead. Spokespeople for the Bar Council and the Law Society were not immediately available to comment on when representatives from their bodies are...

