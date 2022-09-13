Water Pump Biz Dispute Can Be Arbitrated, 3rd Circ. Rules

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 13, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday held that a technology company's suit against a water pump company can be arbitrated as per an initial contract, rejecting the lower court's ruling that a second agreement between the companies allowing disputes to be resolved in court superseded the first. A three-judge panel issued a precedential ruling in favor of Xylem Dewatering Solutions Inc., which sought to overturn a New Jersey federal judge's decision prohibiting arbitration in Field Intelligence Inc.'s breach of contract dispute against it. The main issue in the case is whether a 2017 contract between the companies saying disputes could be litigated...

