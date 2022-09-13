SEC Hits 4 Firms In First-Ever Muni Bond Disclosure Cases

By Jessica Corso (September 13, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed suit against Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and announced settlements with three other firms over what the agency said were its first-ever enforcement actions against underwriters that allegedly skirted certain municipal bond disclosure requirements. In a suit filed in New York federal court, the SEC accused Oppenheimer of saying it was exempt from providing certain financial disclosures to bond investors through hundreds of offerings that did not meet the requirements for an exemption. The agency announced the lawsuit alongside three other enforcement actions it settled with bond underwriters BNY Mellon Capital Markets LLC,...

