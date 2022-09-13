Chancery Opinion Suggests Acquiescence Defense Review

By Jeff Montgomery (September 13, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has made a rare call for a state Supreme Court retreat from the concept of "contractually specified incurable voidness," after ruling that he was bound by precedent to uphold an investment LLC's windfall voiding of up to $50 million in co-founder membership units. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster included the recommendation in a decision on a suit filed by XRI Holdings LLC in 2021 to uphold its foreclosure of all Class B XRI units previously held by Gregory A. Holifield but transferred to GH Blue Holdings LLC, an entity controlled by Holifield. Holifield had transferred the units...

