DHS OIG Says Faulty Tracking Stalled Migrant Kid Transfers

By Alyssa Aquino (September 13, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's watchdog urged it to improve how officers track migrants arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying in a report released Tuesday that ad hoc data recording has delayed unaccompanied migrant children's transfer out of DHS custody. The Office of DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari panned DHS' failure to harmonize the multiple information technology systems used to track migrants seized at the border and released into the U.S. The disjointed systems are unable to automatically send and receive records, forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Departments of Justice and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS