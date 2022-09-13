Aluminum Industry Calls On Gov'ts To Up Recycling Efforts

By Jennifer Doherty (September 13, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- U.S., Canadian, European and Japanese aluminum associations are calling on democratic governments to increase recycling and information sharing, moves they say are necessary to strengthen supply chains against future shocks tied to limited sourcing options for critical materials. In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai dated Sept. 9 and a brief, both released Tuesday, the U.S.-based Aluminum Association and three international counterparts praised recent initiatives by the Group of Seven and other international bodies to keep goods moving around the world despite recent unforeseen events including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But as G-7 trade ministers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS