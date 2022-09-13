'Forceful' Action Needed To Curb Prison Call Fees, FCC Told

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 13, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should take "more forceful" steps to reduce "double dipping" by prison phone service providers that allegedly charge excessive add-on fees, an advocacy group told the agency in a Sept. 12 letter. The FCC has capped interstate inmate calling services to $0.21 per minute, but prison reform advocates warn that phone services can cost upwards of $1 per minute in state prisons and local jails. Prison Policy Initiative's letter follows the release of a draft order to address prison calling fees that it will consider during its Sept. 29 meeting. If approved, that order would lower caps on certain...

