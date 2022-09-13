DOJ Tells 5th Circ. Biden As 'CEO' Can Enforce Vax Mandate

By Rae Ann Varona (September 13, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice attorney appearing before the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday likened President Joe Biden to the "CEO of the federal workforce" while defending the administration's mandate requiring federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite having been issued a year ago, the mandate has been stuck on hold since January after a U.S. district court in Texas ruled that, by requiring federal employees to "undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment," Biden had taken his authority "a bridge too far." The government appealed and its counsel, Charles Scarborough, told the Fifth Circuit's full bench during...

