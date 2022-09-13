Spanish Co. Can't Get Tribunal Prez DQ'd In Argentina Claim

By Caroline Simson (September 13, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Spanish electricity company has lost its bid to disqualify the presiding arbitrator in its dispute against Argentina after she failed to disclose a co-arbitrator relationship with Argentina's legal expert on a tribunal that issued a groundbreaking award earlier this year. German arbitrator Inka Hanefeld defeated the disqualification proposal mounted by Orazul International España Holdings SL in a Sept. 11 decision that was made public on Monday evening, after her fellow arbitrators, David R. Haigh and Alain Pellet, concluded "that this was not a case of a conflict of interest, as such." The case centers on Orazul's investments in a hydroelectric...

