8th Circ. Shuts Down Ponzi Scheme Suit Against JPMorgan

By Katryna Perera (September 14, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a long-running suit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other entities of failing to curtail businessman Thomas Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, finding among other things that the investment firm plaintiff's claims actually belonged to the bankruptcy trustees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS