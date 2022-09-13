Sen. Graham's Federal Abortion Ban Gets GOP Cold Shoulder

By Hannah Albarazi (September 13, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy Tuesday, a move that irked fellow Republican senators who saw no reason to disrupt the authority that the U.S. Supreme Court gave states to regulate the procedure with its landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade. The bill introduced by Graham, R-S.C., was the first piece of Republican-sponsored abortion legislation in Congress since the high court struck down the constitutional right to terminate pregnancies with the reversal of Roe in late June. But with abortion restrictions increasingly seen as a political liability for the GOP heading into the...

