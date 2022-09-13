Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says FDA Has Dibs On Copycat Drug Suits

By Katie Buehler (September 13, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed a California judge's decision to toss a pharmaceutical manufacturer's claims that a compounding pharmacy unlawfully produced copies of its U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved blood pressure medication, ruling the claims were preempted by the FDA's exclusive enforcement power.

In a 24-page published opinion, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit held Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. couldn't privately sue Central Admixture Pharmacy Services Inc. over claims it was manufacturing and selling a generic version of Nexus' drug Emerphed without FDA approval under the guise that Central was solely creating compounded medicines.

Nexus had argued it was...

