Quinn Emanuel EU Competition Chief Nadine Herrmann Dies

By Ashish Sareen (September 13, 2022, 6:17 PM BST) -- Dr. Nadine Herrmann, the chair of the EU and German competition law practice at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and also the managing partner of its Hamburg office, has died at the age of 45 after battling a serious illness. Herrmann had been instrumental in building Quinn Emanuel's presence in Germany, having led its newly opened Hamburg office when she joined the firm with a group of former Allen & Overy LLP colleagues in 2012. Herrmann developed a first-rate reputation in competition and capital markets litigation during her time at Quinn Emanuel, and was also an expert in intellectual property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS