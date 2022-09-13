3rd Circ. Agrees With Toss Of Saudi Oil Deal Dispute

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 13, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A man from Saudi Arabia cannot sue in U.S. federal court to recoup a debt allegedly owed to his father for a decades-old oil deal in the Caribbean, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday, affirming a lower court's dismissal of the case but nevertheless remanding it because the suit was dismissed with prejudice. In a 48-page precedential ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit said it could not consider the case brought by Nader Turki Aldossari because there was not enough of a "jurisdictional 'hook'" among the parties to connect the case to the U.S. "This case concerns a...

