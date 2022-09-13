NY Banker Cops To Moving $1B Without AML Safeguards

By Elliot Weld (September 13, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A New York banker pled guilty on Tuesday to helping to bring over $1 billion in foreign wealth to a small, unsophisticated credit union without setting up safeguards to protect against money laundering, as required by law. Hanan Ofer, 69, pled guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program, in violation of the Bank Secrecy Act. According to a March 2021 indictment, Ofer and co-defendant Gyanendra Asre facilitated large money transfers from financial entities in the U.S. and at least two banks in Mexico to the small credit union, called the New York State Employees Federal Credit Union-Credit Union...

