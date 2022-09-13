NLRB Won't Rethink Mail-Ballot Rule Despite Dissent

By Braden Campbell (September 13, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board majority on Tuesday again stood by the agency's practice of counting departed workers' mail-ballot votes in representation elections over a dissent questioning the rule's wisdom. Members Gwynne Wilcox and David Prouty voted to deny school bus company NRT Bus Inc.'s objection to counting a vote by a worker who put in her notice the same day the board mailed out ballots in a May election, saying the challenge "raises no substantial issues warranting review." The National Labor Relations Board will stand by its practice of counting departed workers' mail-ballot votes in representation elections despite a dissent...

