Brazos Gets Nod On Ch. 11 Plan Docs With ERCOT Deal

By Vince Sullivan (September 13, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Texas electricity supplier Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. received conditional approval Tuesday for a Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement centered on a deal with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and a sale of the debtor's power generation assets. During a hybrid virtual and in-person hearing in Houston, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones said he was comfortable with where the case had progressed, and said he would grant conditional approval of the plan disclosures and schedule a hearing to consider its final approval alongside a confirmation of the plan itself. "In my mind, the disclosure statement strikes a very...

