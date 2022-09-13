More Portions Of Mar-A-Lago Warrant Unsealed By Court

By Hailey Konnath (September 13, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT) -- D.C. federal grand jury subpoenas issued to former President Donald Trump turned up surveillance footage and documents tied to some of the federal government's most sensitive national security operations, according to a newly unsealed version of the affidavit prosecutors used to obtain a search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart agreed to unseal additional portions of the affidavit Tuesday after prosecutors pointed out that Trump himself had referenced the June grand jury subpoenas, and there is no longer reason to keep those aspects of the investigation sealed. The slightly less-redacted version reveals additional details...

