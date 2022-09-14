Judge Won't Alter Fraud Coverage Ruling Against Therapy Co.

By Emily Enfinger (September 14, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court told a defunct child therapy practice that it will not alter its decision to relieve the insurer of covering multiple lawsuits accusing one of the practice's employees of pretending to be licensed, saying the practice has only attempted to relitigate issues decided in summary judgment....

