Recycling Centers' Limits Not 7-Eleven's Fault, Ill. Judge Says

By Jonathan Capriel (September 14, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Half of the products 7-Eleven has been accused of falsely marketing as recyclable can actually be recycled, even if most centers in the country are not equipped to do so, an Illinois federal judge said as he sliced away part of a proposed class action....

