9th Circ. Delta-8 Ruling Was Probably A Blip, Not A Landmark

By Marshall Custer (September 29, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The debate surrounding Delta-8 THC and the proper regulation of intoxicating hemp products has accelerated greatly over last several months, fueled by federal policy actions, new state laws and multiple court decisions — not least of which is the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's May decision in AK Futures LLC v. Boyd St. Distro LLC.[1]...

