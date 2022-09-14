NJ Gov. To Nominate Fill-In Justice For Permanent Court Seat

By Bill Wichert (September 14, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he will nominate state Superior Court Judge Douglas M. Fasciale to fill one of three vacancies on the state Supreme Court as part of a deal to end a standoff that has kept another nominee in limbo for more than a year....

