Fla. Property Management Co.'s COVID Claims Tossed Again

By Elizabeth Daley (September 14, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Miami property management company had COVID-19 coverage claims against its insurers tossed again by a Florida state judge who agreed with the insurers that the company did not prove fraud or breach of contract, but allowed the business 30 days to again amend its complaint....

