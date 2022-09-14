Pa. Court Considers Time Limit For Challenging Regulations

By Matthew Santoni (September 14, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The window for Pennsylvania's legislature to challenge new regulations could be 30 days or up to 60 days, depending on the Commonwealth Court's interpretation of a state law governing "both" and "each" of the chambers following arguments on Wednesday....

