Offshore Wind Developer Wants $333M For Scrapped Contract

By Caleb Symons (September 14, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An American wind energy developer says Ontario has scrapped its long-suspended contract for an offshore wind farm and argues that Canada owes up to $333 million for failing to protect the developer's investment, even after the country lost an arbitral fight arising from that deal....

